公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四

BRIEF-Pacific Continental Q2 earnings per share $0.13

July 20 Pacific Continental Corp :

* Pacific Continental Corporation reports second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.13

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.11per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

