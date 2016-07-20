BRIEF-Cohen & Steers Q2 earnings per share $0.53

Russia's Detsky Mir says wants to float shares on Moscow Exchange
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
July 20 Cohen & Steers Inc :
* Assets under management were $58.7 billion as of June 30, 2016, an increase of $3.7 billion from $55.1 billion at march 31, 2016
* Q2 revenue view $86.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cohen & steers reports second quarter 2016 diluted eps of $0.53, or $0.46, as adjusted
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.46
* Q2 earnings per share $0.53
* Q2 revenue rose 3.4 percent to $86.4 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cohen & steers inc says operating margin increased to 39.5% for q2 of 2016 from 35.5% for q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.
* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)