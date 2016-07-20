版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 05:07 BJT

BRIEF-Richardson Electronics Q4 sales rose 13.2 pct to $39.6 mln

July 20 Richardson Electronics Ltd :

* Richardson electronics reports improved fourth quarter fiscal 2016 results and declares quarterly cash dividend

* Q4 sales rose 13.2 percent to $39.6 million

* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

