公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 04:50 BJT

BRIEF-FMC Corporation elects Amy O'shea as vice president

July 20 FMC Corp :

* FMC Corporation elects Amy O'shea as vice president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

