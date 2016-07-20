版本:
BRIEF-Codorus Valley Bancorp Q2 earnings per share $0.38

July 20 Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc :

* Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc reports second quarter 2016 earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.38

* Says net interest income for Q2 of 2016 was $13.2 million, an increase of $1.4 million or 12 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

