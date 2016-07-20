版本:
BRIEF-David Carpenter joins Hometrust as SVP, commercial relationship manager, upstate South Carolina market

July 20 Hometrust Bancshares Inc :

* David Carpenter joins Hometrust Bank as SVP, commercial relationship manager, upstate South Carolina market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

