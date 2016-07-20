版本:
中国
2016年 7月 21日

BRIEF-Fairmount Santrol announces offering of common stock

July 20 Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc :

* Fairmount Santrol announces proposed offering of common stock

* Says commenced an underwritten public offering of 25 million shares of Fairmount Santrol common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

