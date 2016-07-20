版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 05:08 BJT

BRIEF-Omega Flex qtrly earnings per share $0.37

July 20 Omega Flex Inc :

* Omega Flex Inc qtrly net sales $23.8 million versus $21.6 million

* Omega Flex Inc announces 2nd quarter. 2016 earnings

* Q2 sales rose 10.2 percent

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.37 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐