BRIEF-East West Bancorp Q2 earnings per share $0.71

Russia's Detsky Mir says wants to float shares on Moscow Exchange
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
July 20 East West Bancorp Inc :
* Estimates that fully diluted earnings per share for both third and q4 of 2016 will range from $0.69 to $0.71
* Sees organic loan growth of approximately $365 million per quarter or 6.00% annualized for remainder of 2016
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* East West Bancorp reports net income for second quarter 2016 of $103.3 million, up 5% from prior year quarter and diluted earnings per share of $0.71, up 4% from prior year quarter
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.83 to $2.87
* Q2 earnings per share $0.71
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $297.8 million
* Sees net interest margin ranging from 3.21% to 3.24% for third and q4 of 2016
* Sees provision for loan losses of $5 million per quarter for remainder of 2016
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $264.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.
* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)