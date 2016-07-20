版本:
BRIEF-Linda Harty joins Wabtec board of directors

July 20 Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp :

* Linda Harty joins Wabtec board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

