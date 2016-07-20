BRIEF-Choice Properties Real Estate qtrly FFO per unit $0.249

Russia's Detsky Mir says wants to float shares on Moscow Exchange
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
July 20 Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust :
* Qtrly rental revenue of $197.3 million, an increase of $14.2 million or 7.8%
* Q2 FFO per share view c$0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Choice properties real estate investment trust reports results for second quarter 2016 and announces distribution increase
* Will increase its annual distribution to $0.71 per unit, or by 6.0%
* Qtrly FFO per unit diluted of $0.249
* Qtrly adjusted funds from operations per unit $0.204
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.
* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)