BRIEF-Brookline Bancorp Q2 earnings per share $0.18

July 20 Brookline Bancorp Inc :

* Says net interest income increased $1.1 million to $50.3 million during q2 of 2016 from q1

* Brookline Bancorp announces second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.18

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

