BRIEF-Hancock reports second quarter e.p.s. of $.59

Russia's Detsky Mir says wants to float shares on Moscow Exchange
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
July 20 Hancock Holding Co :
* Says net interest income (te) for q2 of 2016 was $171.2 million, up $3.0 million from q1 of 2016
* Says reported net interest margin (te) was 3.25% for q2 of 2016, up 2 bps from q1 of 2016
* Qtrly total allowance for loan losses was $226.1 million at june 30, 2016, up $8.3 million from march 31, 2016
* "while we expect additional charge-offs in (energy)portfolio, we continue to believe impact on company of energy cycle will be manageable"
* Hancock reports second quarter 2016 e.p.s. Of $.59
* Q2 earnings per share $0.59
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* At June 30, 2016, loans to energy industry totaled $1.48 billion, or 9% of total loans
* At quarter end, energy portfolio decreased approximately $153 million linked-quarter and is comprised of credits to both e&p and support sectors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.
* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)