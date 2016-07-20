版本:
BRIEF-Crown Holdings Q2 earnings per share $1.21

July 20 Crown Holdings Inc :

* Crown holdings inc says in early 2017, expect to start up nichols, new york beverage can plant

* Crown Holdings Inc reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.19

* Q2 earnings per share $1.21

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $2.142 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.24 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

