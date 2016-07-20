BRIEF-Enssolutions Group names Charles Mathews CFO

July 20 Enssolutions Group Inc :

* Enssolutions group inc says Charles B. Mathews has been appointed chief financial officer of company

* Enssolutions group inc says resignation of Debra L. Zarbock as CFO