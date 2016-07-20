BRIEF-Packaging Corp of America Q2 EPS $1.23 excluding items

Russia's Detsky Mir says wants to float shares on Moscow Exchange
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
July 20 Packaging Corp Of America :
* Qtrly containerboard production was 926,000 tons
* Qtrly containerboard inventory was flat compared to end of q1 of 2016 and end of q2 of 2015
* Packaging Corporation Of America reports second quarter 2016 results
* Sees Q3 earnings per share $1.30
* Q2 sales $1.42 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.46 billion
* Q2 earnings per share $1.23 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* On track to close acquisition of Timbar later in q3
* Looking ahead to q3, expect higher containerboard, corrugated products and white paper shipments
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.
* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)