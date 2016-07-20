BRIEF-SL Green Realty Q2 FFO per share $3.41

July 20 Sl Green Realty Corp :

* Combined same-store cash NOI increased 8.4 percent for first six months of 2016 as compared to same period in prior year

* Same-Store cash NOI on a combined basis increased by 6.5 percent to $186.1 million for quarter as compared to same period in 2015

* Qtrly total revenues $617.6 million versus $409.1 million

* SL Green Realty Corp. Reports second quarter 2016 FFO of $3.41 per share before transaction costs; and eps of $1.33 per share

* Q2 FFO per share $3.41 excluding items

* Q2 FFO per share $3.41

* Q2 FFO per share view $3.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S