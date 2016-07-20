BRIEF-Valmont Industries Q2 earnings per share $1.85

Russia's Detsky Mir says wants to float shares on Moscow Exchange
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
July 20 Valmont Industries Inc
* "See continued downward pressure in irrigation market"
* "Restructuring activities will affect energy and mining and coatings segments."
* Reports second quarter 2016 earnings
* Q2 earnings per share $1.85
* Q2 revenue $640.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $648.5 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view $6.31 to $6.49
* FY2016 earnings per share view $6.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "We do not expect a significant short-term improvement in our end markets"
* "Long-term, our outlook is quite positive due to strong inherent drivers in infrastructure and agriculture markets."
* Guidance of earnings per share between $6.31 and $6.49 in 2016 takes into account some margin pressure in second half" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.
* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)