2016年 7月 21日 星期四 05:35 BJT

BRIEF-Eagle Bancorp announces subordinated notes offering

July 20 Eagle Bancorp Inc :

* Eagle Bancorp Inc announces subordinated notes offering

* Says Had Commenced A Public Offering Of $75 Mln Of Its Fixed-To-Floating subordinated notes, due 2026

* Eagle bancorp, inc. Announces subordinated notes offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

