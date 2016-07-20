BRIEF-CVB Financial Q2 earnings per share $0.23

Russia's Detsky Mir says wants to float shares on Moscow Exchange
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
July 20 Cvb Financial Corp :
* Qtrly net interest income before recapture of loan loss provision was $66.0 million, which was a $3.4 million, or 5.50%, increase over q1 of 2016
* CVB Financial Corp reports second quarter earnings for 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $0.23
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net interest margin (tax equivalent) was 3.57% for q2 of 2016, compared to 3.52% for q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.
* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)