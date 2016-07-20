版本:
BRIEF-MSA Safety Q2 earnings per share $0.77

July 20 Msa Safety Inc :

* Msa announces second quarter results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.79

* Q2 earnings per share $0.77

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $296 million versus i/b/e/s view $301 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

