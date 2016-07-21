BRIEF-Spark Energy announces second quarter dividend

July 20 Spark Energy Inc :

* Has declared a quarterly cash dividend for q2 of 2016 in amount of $0.3625 per share of common stock

* Spark Energy Inc announces second quarter dividend, provides preliminary second quarter results

* Expects to record adjusted EBITDA of between $10.0 and $12.0 mln for Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)