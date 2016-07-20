版本:
BRIEF-Blueknight Energy prices upsized offering at $5.90 per common unit

July 20 Blueknight Energy Partners Lp :

* Offering price of $5.90 per common unit

* Size of offering has been upsized from 3 million units to 3.3 million units

* BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS announces upsizing and pricing of public offering of common units

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra)

