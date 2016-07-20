BRIEF-Raging River Exploration increases FY capital budget to $220 million

July 20 Raging River Exploration Inc :

* Says fy capital budget has been increased to $220 million

* Raging river exploration inc. Announces receipt of court and shareholder approval for corporate acquisition of rock energy inc., forgan land consolidation and increased 2016 guidance

* Says now forecasting 2016 average production to be 18,000 BOE/D with an increased exit guidance of 20,500 BOE/D

