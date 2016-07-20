BRIEF-Chugai and Galderma announce global license agreement for Nemolizumab

July 20 Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Chugai will continue to be responsible for product manufacturing and supply of Nemolizumab.

* Under terms of agreement, Chugai will receive an upfront, milestone and royalty payments from Galderma.

* Chugai and Galderma announce global license agreement for Nemolizumab (cim331), novel biologic for skin diseases

* Chugai will grant Galderma license for development and marketing of nemolizumab worldwide, exception of Japan and Taiwan

