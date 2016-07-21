BRIEF-Farmers Capital Bank Q2 earnings per share $0.47

BRIEF-Black Diamond buys Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
July 20 Farmers Capital Bank Corp
* Farmers Capital Bank Corporation announces second quarter earnings
* Q2 earnings per share $0.47
* Net income of $3.6 million or $.47 per common share for Q2
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance
* Gray television inc-Dish Network decided to stop carrying all television stations owned and/or operated by gray television at 7:00 pm eastern on tuesday