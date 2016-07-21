版本:
BRIEF-Farmers Capital Bank Q2 earnings per share $0.47

July 20 Farmers Capital Bank Corp

* Farmers Capital Bank Corporation announces second quarter earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.47

* Net income of $3.6 million or $.47 per common share for Q2

