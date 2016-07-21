BRIEF-Simmons First National Q2 EPS $0.75

July 20 Simmons First National Corp

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share were $0.75

* Simmons reports second quarter net income of $22.9 million, or $0.75 per share

* Q2 core earnings per share $0.82

* Q2 earnings per share $0.75

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says net interest income for q2 of 2016 was $66.6 million, a decrease of $6.6 million

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra)