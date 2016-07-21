BRIEF-Simmons First National Q2 EPS $0.75

BRIEF-Black Diamond buys Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
July 20 Simmons First National Corp
* Qtrly diluted earnings per share were $0.75
* Simmons reports second quarter net income of $22.9 million, or $0.75 per share
* Q2 core earnings per share $0.82
* Q2 earnings per share $0.75
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says net interest income for q2 of 2016 was $66.6 million, a decrease of $6.6 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra)
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance
* Gray television inc-Dish Network decided to stop carrying all television stations owned and/or operated by gray television at 7:00 pm eastern on tuesday