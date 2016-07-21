版本:
BRIEF-Fairmount Santrol prices public offering of common stock

July 20 Fairmount Santrol Holdings :

* Pricing of its underwritten public offering of 25 million shares of common stock for total gross proceeds of $148.75 million

* Fairmount santrol prices public offering of common stock

