BRIEF-Belden announces pricing of mandatory convertible preferred stock

July 21 Belden Inc

* Offering price is $100.00 per depositary share

* Belden announces pricing of public offering of mandatory convertible preferred stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

