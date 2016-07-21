BRIEF-Impinj prices IPO of 4.8 mln shares at price of $14 per share

CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips, pressured by financials and auto stocks
* TSX closes down 17.99 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,479.29
July 21 Impinj Inc
* Prices ipo of 4.8 million shares of common stock at a price to public of $14.00 per share
* Impinj, inc. Announces pricing of initial public offering
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: