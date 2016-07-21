版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 17:41 BJT

BRIEF-Impinj prices IPO of 4.8 mln shares at price of $14 per share

July 21 Impinj Inc

* Prices ipo of 4.8 million shares of common stock at a price to public of $14.00 per share

* Impinj, inc. Announces pricing of initial public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

