版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 17:40 BJT

BRIEF-Patheon NV prices IPO of 29.8 mln shares at $21.00 per share

July 21 Patheon NV -

* Announces pricing of initial public offering

* Announced pricing of initial public offering of 29.8 million of its ordinary shares at a public offering price of $21.00 per share Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐