BRIEF-MB Financial reports Q2 EPS $0.56

BRIEF-Dish Network decides to drop Gray Television stations
* Gray television inc-Dish Network decided to stop carrying all television stations owned and/or operated by gray television at 7:00 pm eastern on tuesday
July 21 MB Financial Inc -
* Qtrly net interest margin increased two basis points to 3.57% compared to 3.55% last quarter
* Reports earnings for the second quarter of 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $0.56
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis increased $3.3 million to $129.8 million in q2 of 2016
Servotronics Inc announces appointment of Lisa Bencel as chief financial officer
TORONTO, Jan 16 Portag3 Ventures, a financial technology fund backed by Canada's Power Financial Corp , has invested an undisclosed amount in finance startup Street Contxt, Portag3's president said in an interview on Monday.