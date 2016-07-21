BRIEF-MB Financial reports Q2 EPS $0.56

July 21 MB Financial Inc -

* Qtrly net interest margin increased two basis points to 3.57% compared to 3.55% last quarter

* Reports earnings for the second quarter of 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.56

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis increased $3.3 million to $129.8 million in q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)