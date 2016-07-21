BRIEF-Penntex Midstream Partners LP increases quarterly distribution

July 21 Penntex Midstream Partners LP

* Penntex Midstream Partners, LP increases quarterly distribution

* Board of general partner has approved cash distribution of $0.2846 per unit, or about $1.14 per unit on an annualized basis, for q2 2016

* Quarterly distribution represents an increase of $0.0096 per unit, or 3.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)