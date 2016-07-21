BRIEF-BB&T Corp Q2 earnings per share $0.66

July 21 BB&T Corp Says Excluding Merger

* Related and restructuring charges , qtrly EPS $0.71

* Q2 average loans and leases held for investment were $141.1 billion compared to $134.4 billion for Q1 of 2016

* Q2 average deposits were $160.3 billion compared to $149.9 billion for prior quarter

* BB&T reports earnings of $541 million, up 19%; record revenue up 18%

* Q2 earnings per share $0.66

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $2.8 billion

* Taxable equivalent revenues were $2.8 billion for Q2, up $203 million from q1 of 2016

* Received federal reserve's non-objection to capital plan that includes a seven percent dividend increase and a share repurchase program

* Q2 risk based tier 1 common equity ratio 11.7 percent versus 10.4 percent last year