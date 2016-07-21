版本:
BRIEF-Pacific Commerce Bancorp reports Q2 results

July 21 Pacific Commerce Bank

* Pacific Commerce Bancorp reports record second quarter results

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

