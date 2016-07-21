版本:
BRIEF-Precision Drilling reports second-quarter results

July 21 Precision Drilling Corp

* Precision Drilling Corporation announces 2016 second quarter financial results

* Q2 loss per share c$0.20

* Q2 earnings per share view c$-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

