BRIEF-Insteel Industries reports Q3 earnings per share $0.71

CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips, pressured by financials and auto stocks
* TSX closes down 17.99 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,479.29
July 21 Insteel Industries Inc
* Insteel Industries reports third quarter financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.71
* Q3 sales $115.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $119.4 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 results favorably impacted by widening spreads between selling prices and raw material costs
* "We expect strong results for our fiscal Q4 driven by favorable conditions in our construction end-markets"
Q3 results also helped by increase in shipments and lower conversion costs relative to prior year quarter
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021