BRIEF-Insteel Industries reports Q3 earnings per share $0.71

July 21 Insteel Industries Inc

* Insteel Industries reports third quarter financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.71

* Q3 sales $115.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $119.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 results favorably impacted by widening spreads between selling prices and raw material costs

* "We expect strong results for our fiscal Q4 driven by favorable conditions in our construction end-markets"

* Q3 results also helped by increase in shipments and lower conversion costs relative to prior year quarter