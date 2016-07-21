BRIEF-Pultegroup reports Q2 earnings per share $0.34

July 21 Pultegroup Inc

* Pultegroup reports second quarter 2016 financial results, announces next phase of value creation plan and adds three experienced executives to its board of directors

* Q2 earnings per share $0.34

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says home sale revenues for q2 increased 41% over prior year to $1.8 billion.

* Qtrly unit backlog increased 8% to 9,679 homes

* Says value of net new orders in q2 increased 21% to $2.1 billion

* Plans to repurchase $250 million of its shares in each of third and fourth quarters of 2016 and $1.0 billion of its shares in 2017

* Plan to use expected strong cash flows from operations to help fund repurchase of $1.5 billion of our shares over next 6 quarters

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $1.66 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net new orders up 11% to 5,697 homes- backlog value increased 21% to $3.7 billion

* Says value of net new orders in q2 increased 21% to $2.1 billion

* Says backlog value increased 21% over prior year to $3.7 billion, while number of homes in backlog increased 8% to 9,679 homes

* Says "plan to slow rate of growth in our land spend going forward"

* Q2 total revenues $1.79 billion versus $1.28 billion last year

* Newly named board members John Peshkin and Josh Gotbaum will be added to company's previously established ceo search committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)