BRIEF-Pultegroup reports Q2 earnings per share $0.34

July 21 Pultegroup Inc
* Pultegroup reports second quarter 2016 financial results, announces next phase of value creation plan and adds three experienced executives to its board of directors
* Q2 earnings per share $0.34
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says home sale revenues for q2 increased 41% over prior year to $1.8 billion.
* Qtrly unit backlog increased 8% to 9,679 homes
* Says value of net new orders in q2 increased 21% to $2.1 billion
* Plans to repurchase $250 million of its shares in each of third and fourth quarters of 2016 and $1.0 billion of its shares in 2017
* Plan to use expected strong cash flows from operations to help fund repurchase of $1.5 billion of our shares over next 6 quarters
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $1.66 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net new orders up 11% to 5,697 homes- backlog value increased 21% to $3.7 billion
* Says backlog value increased 21% over prior year to $3.7 billion, while number of homes in backlog increased 8% to 9,679 homes
* Says "plan to slow rate of growth in our land spend going forward"
* Q2 total revenues $1.79 billion versus $1.28 billion last year
* Newly named board members John Peshkin and Josh Gotbaum will be added to company's previously established ceo search committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: