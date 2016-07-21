BRIEF-BNY Mellon reports Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.76

CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips, pressured by financials and auto stocks
* TSX closes down 17.99 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,479.29
July 21 Bank Of New York Mellon Corp
* BNY Mellon reports second quarter earnings of $825 million or $0.75 per common share
* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.76
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly provision for credit losses was a credit of $9 million
* Says net long-term outflows of $5 billion in 2Q 16 were driven by index investments
* Q2 interest revenue down $12 million driven by negative impact of interest rate hedging activities, higher premium amortization adjustments
* Qtrly total revenue was $3.8 billion, a decrease of 3%, or 2% on an adjusted basis
* Announces capital plan that includes share repurchases of up to $2.7 billion, and about 12 percent increase in quarterly dividend
* Says aum of $1.66 trillion at quarter-end decreased 2% reflecting net outflows primarily in 2015
* Says net short-term inflows totaled $4 billion in 2q16
* Q2 revenue view $3.79 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: