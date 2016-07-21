BRIEF-Capital Bank Financial Q2 EPS $0.40

July 21 Capital Bank Financial Corp

* Capital Bank Financial Corp. reports Q2 eps of $0.40, up 43% year over year, and core EPS of $0.42, up 40% year over year

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Qtrly net interest income increased $0.1 million to $61.5 million from $61.4 million for q1 of 2016