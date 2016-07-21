BRIEF-Dover sees FY revenue down about 3 to 5 percent

CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips, pressured by financials and auto stocks
* TSX closes down 17.99 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,479.29
July 21 Dover Corp :
* Dover Corp says expects full year organic revenue to decline 6% to 8%
* Dover Corp says in refrigeration & food equipment, anticipate certain large can shaping equipment orders and shipments will slip into 2017
* "slightly reducing full year expectations for refrigeration & food equipment and fluids to account for project timing and continued headwinds"
* Included in FY forecast are full year restructuring costs of $0.18, gain on a disposition of $0.07 and $0.04 of discrete tax benefits
* Dover reports second quarter 2016 results and updates full year guidance
* Q2 earnings per share $0.76 from continuing operations
* Q2 revenue $1.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.71 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.35 to $3.45 from continuing operations
* Sees FY revenue down about 3 to 5 percent
* Believe Q2 will mark low point of 2016 performance in energy segment
* Slightly reducing FY expectations for refrigeration & food equipment and fluids to account for project timing and continued headwinds
* "Q2 results, excluding deal costs and certain one-time items, were generally in-line with our expectations, but disappointing nonetheless"
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $3.47, revenue view $6.83 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "believes Q2 will mark low point of 2016 energy segment performance" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: