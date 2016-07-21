版本:
BRIEF-First American Q2 earnings per share $0.92

July 21 First American Financial Corp :

* Q2 revenue view $1.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* First American Financial reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.92

* Q2 revenue rose 3 percent to $1.4 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

