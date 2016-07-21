BRIEF-Quest Diagnostics Q2 earnings $1.37/ share

CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips, pressured by financials and auto stocks
* TSX closes down 17.99 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,479.29
July 21 Quest Diagnostics Inc
* Quest diagnostics reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $1.37
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.34
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $1.91 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.91 billion
* Updates full-year reported EPS guidance and maintains full year adjusted outlook
* Sees full-year 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.02 to $5.17 excluding items
* Sees full-year 2016 earnings per share $4.18 to $4.33
* Full-year 2016 earnings per share view $5.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees full-year 2016 revenue $7.47 billion to $7.54 billion
* Full-year 2016 revenue view $7.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Full-year 2016 capital expenditures to be between $250 million and $300 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: