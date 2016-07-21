版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 19:21 BJT

BRIEF-Quest Diagnostics Q2 earnings $1.37/ share

July 21 Quest Diagnostics Inc

* Quest diagnostics reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.37

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.34

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $1.91 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.91 billion

* Updates full-year reported EPS guidance and maintains full year adjusted outlook

* Sees full-year 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.02 to $5.17 excluding items

* Sees full-year 2016 earnings per share $4.18 to $4.33

* Full-year 2016 earnings per share view $5.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees full-year 2016 revenue $7.47 billion to $7.54 billion

* Full-year 2016 revenue view $7.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Full-year 2016 capital expenditures to be between $250 million and $300 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐