BRIEF-Citizens Financial Group reports Q2 earnings per share $0.46

CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips, pressured by financials and auto stocks
* TSX closes down 17.99 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,479.29
July 21 Citizens Financial Group Inc
* Reports second quarter net income of $243 million; diluted eps of $0.46 up 31% from second quarter 2015
* Q2 earnings per share $0.46
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.40
* Q2 revenue rose 4 percent to $1.3 billion
* Says Q2 provision for credit losses of $90 million increased $13 million from last year
* Qtrly net interest income of $923 million was up $19 million from Q1
* Qtrly net interest margin of 2.84% compares with 2.86% in prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: