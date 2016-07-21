版本:
BRIEF-Dana Holding sees FY 2016 sales of $5.8 bln To $6.0 bln

July 21 Dana Holding Corporation Announces Second

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.61, revenue view $5.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarter 2016 financial results; affirms full-year guidance

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.53

* Q2 earnings per share $0.36

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.65 to $1.75 excluding items

* Sees fy 2016 sales $5.8 billion to $6.0 billion

* Q2 sales $1.55 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.52 billion

* Commercial vehicle driveline business anticipated lower volumes and improved their margins for q2 in a row Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

