BRIEF-Dana Holding sees FY 2016 sales of $5.8 bln To $6.0 bln

CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips, pressured by financials and auto stocks
* TSX closes down 17.99 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,479.29
July 21 Dana Holding Corporation Announces Second
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.61, revenue view $5.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarter 2016 financial results; affirms full-year guidance
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.53
* Q2 earnings per share $0.36
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.65 to $1.75 excluding items
* Sees fy 2016 sales $5.8 billion to $6.0 billion
* Q2 sales $1.55 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.52 billion
* Commercial vehicle driveline business anticipated lower volumes and improved their margins for q2 in a row Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: