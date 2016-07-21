版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 19:55 BJT

BRIEF-First Mining raises private placement

July 21 First Mining Finance Corp :

* Decided to increase non-brokered private placement financing to 33.75 million units at a price of $0.80 per unit

* First mining increases private placement from $16 million to $27 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

