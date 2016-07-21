BRIEF-First Mining raises private placement

CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips, pressured by financials and auto stocks
* TSX closes down 17.99 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,479.29
July 21 First Mining Finance Corp :
* Decided to increase non-brokered private placement financing to 33.75 million units at a price of $0.80 per unit
* First mining increases private placement from $16 million to $27 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* TSX closes down 17.99 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,479.29
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: