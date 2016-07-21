BRIEF-Biogen CEO to step down; sees FY rev of about $11.2-$11.4 bln

July 21 Biogen Inc Sees 2016 Gaap And Non

* George a. Scangos, ph.d., to step down as CEO

* Biogen inc says Q2 Tecfidera revenue of $987 million versus. $883.3 million in the same quarter last year

* Sees 2016 non-gaap diluted eps is expected to be between $19.70 and $20.00

* Gaap research and development expense approximately 17% to 18% of total revenue

* Sees 2016 non-gaap diluted eps is expected to be between $19.70 and $20.00

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $18.96, revenue view $11.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Biogen reports second quarter 2016 revenues of $2.9 billion

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $5.21

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $4.79

* Q2 revenue $2.9 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.79 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $4.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Biogen inc says raises financial guidance for year and authorizes $5 billion share repurchase program

* Q2 plegridy revenue of $123 million versus. $74 million last year

* Biogen inc sees fy revenue is expected to be approximately $11.2 to $11.4 billion

* Sees 2016 gaap diluted eps is expected to be between $18.10 and $18.40

* Q2 tysabri revenue of $497 million versus. $463 million last year

* Biogen inc says q2 avonex revenue of $ 606 million versus. $615.2 million in the same quarter last year

* Sees 2016 revenue is expected to be approximately $11.2 to $11.4 billion

* George scangos will be leaving company in coming months after successor has been identified; will begin a search for successor immediately

* Board will immediately begin a search for a ceo replacement, and will consider both internal and external candidates

* 2016 guidance includes contribution from hemophilia business through end of year, as we now anticipate spin-off to complete in early 2017

* Expects ceo transition to occur over a period of a few months, and in interim, scangos will continue to serve as ceo

* Biogen inc says currently expects that repurchases will be executed over next three years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)