BRIEF-Promis Neurosciences appoints Johanne Kaplan as chief development officer

July 21 Promis Neurosciences Inc

* Promis Neurosciences announces appointment of Johanne Kaplan as chief development officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

