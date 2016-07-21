版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 19:52 BJT

BRIEF-Mainstreet Q3 FFO per share C$0.68

July 21 Mainstreet Equity Corp :

* Says "current economic conditions have negatively impacted our operating revenues in near term"

* During wildfires the corporation supplied displaced evacuees with 3 months of free rent in 100 suites in Edmonton, Calgary & Saskatoon

* Mainstreet reports Q3 2016 results

* Q3 FFO per share C$0.68

* Says "revenues were also impacted by Fort McMurray wildfires" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐