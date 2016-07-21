BRIEF-Mainstreet Q3 FFO per share C$0.68

CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips, pressured by financials and auto stocks
* TSX closes down 17.99 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,479.29
July 21 Mainstreet Equity Corp :
* Says "current economic conditions have negatively impacted our operating revenues in near term"
* During wildfires the corporation supplied displaced evacuees with 3 months of free rent in 100 suites in Edmonton, Calgary & Saskatoon
* Mainstreet reports Q3 2016 results
* Q3 FFO per share C$0.68
* Says "revenues were also impacted by Fort McMurray wildfires"
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: