公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 19:59 BJT

BRIEF-Royal Nickel closes financing to fund Qiqavik project

July 21 Royal Nickel Corp :

* Through financing to fund $3 million Qiqavik 2016 gold exploration program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

